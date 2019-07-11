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The Health Benefits of Shungite in all our orgonite products
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29 views • July 11, 2019
In this video, Tivon and Hopegirl discuss the mineral shungite and it unique health benefits. Shungite is a very rare stone that comes from a meteor that can only be found in Karelia Russia. This mineral has some incredible scientific properties that can be used to improve your health and environment. It is the only known natural material that contains fullerenes which are powerful antioxidants.
To Order Our Shungite Orgonite Products Click this Link:
HTTP://ftwproject.com/the-power-of-shungite/
To Order Our Shungite Orgonite Products Click this Link:
HTTP://ftwproject.com/the-power-of-shungite/
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