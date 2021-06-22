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European Database of suspected adverse drug reaction reports: COVID19 vaccines.
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221 views • June 22, 2021
Follow these steps to get to the reaction cases tab: 1)Go to https://www.adrreports.eu/el/index.html and click on the letter C. 2) Scroll down until you find the 4 vaccine names: COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE MODERNA (CX-024414) COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH (TOZINAMERAN) COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) 3) Click on the vaccine name that you are interested in. This will take you to the stats page. On the tabs on the right top of the page click on the little blue arrows sign on the right
and when options open, click on "Number of individual cases for a selected reaction". In the "Reaction Groups" panel on the left you can click on the system you want and other reaction groups. Right below that you'll find the "Reported Suspected Reaction" panel. You can either pick a whole system or a specific reaction for the stats just by clicking on it. At the right bottom of the page you can see the fatal outcomes of the suspected reaction. On the rest of the tabs you can find other stats regarding sex, age, country etc.
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