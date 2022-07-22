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WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY!
Our duty as Marines is to Fight the Deep State!
SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- "We hope that our Western neighbors will finally understand..."- Lavrov.
- Common sense from Hungary.
- Common sense from British Bishop Richard Williamson.
- Chechen warriors laughing at death.
- Muslims and Christians fight against Satanism -Kadyrov.
- Ukraine "Petal" mine, type (PFM-1) for civilians.
- Defeated Nazi battalion "Aidar"from Seversk. More than 200 killed, 12 survived.
- Sisters from Belogorovka give away their Soviet flag.
- New Ukrop technology.
- Summary in Russian.