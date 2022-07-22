Ukraine Update July 22, 2022

199 views • July 22, 2022

- "We hope that our Western neighbors will finally understand..."- Lavrov.

Our duty as Marines is to Fight the Deep State!

WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY!

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