The Continual Shelling Of Donetsk By The AFU
The Kokoda Kid
Published 17 hours ago

Patrick Lancaster is reporting for Redacted News from Donetsk, Ukraine, where the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) continue to bring injury, death, and destruction to innocent civilian targets.

Video source:

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News

Videoi Creation:

Patrick Lancaster - Independent Journalist

Closing theme music:

'Sacrifice' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News, Patrick Lancaster, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


ukrainebombingdonetskshellingcluster bombs

