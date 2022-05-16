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HITLER'S WAR: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION
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64 views • May 16, 2022
HITLER'S WAR: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION (2009 documentary)
This “Made in Germany” underground film was the first documentary ever to unabashedly explain how WW II really began, & the many efforts that were made by Hitler to avoid it. It documents facts in a highly detailed fashion that were deliberately left out of “official narrative” as presented by the Allies, which we have all been taught since 1945, & which Germans especially have been constantly reminded of since the war ended; w/ blame entirely upon Germany’s shoulders.
The film is largely based upon a book entitled “Der Krieg der Viele Väter hatte,” by German author & former high-ranking, officer (Brigadier General Panzer Division) Gerd Schulze Rhonhof, who has done, his own deep research in war archives. His books & assertions, have not been well received by any on the "Left" or mainstream media.
A film of excellent caliber & on par w/ two other epic films,
>Europa - The Last Battle
>The Greatest Story Never Told
This “Made in Germany” underground film was the first documentary ever to unabashedly explain how WW II really began, & the many efforts that were made by Hitler to avoid it. It documents facts in a highly detailed fashion that were deliberately left out of “official narrative” as presented by the Allies, which we have all been taught since 1945, & which Germans especially have been constantly reminded of since the war ended; w/ blame entirely upon Germany’s shoulders.
The film is largely based upon a book entitled “Der Krieg der Viele Väter hatte,” by German author & former high-ranking, officer (Brigadier General Panzer Division) Gerd Schulze Rhonhof, who has done, his own deep research in war archives. His books & assertions, have not been well received by any on the "Left" or mainstream media.
A film of excellent caliber & on par w/ two other epic films,
>Europa - The Last Battle
>The Greatest Story Never Told
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