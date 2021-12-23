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Gyms Closed ? Now What ? plus Corona virus, Shutdowns, Quarantines and Sinking our Economic boat.
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100 views • December 23, 2021
I've always had Home Gyms. So I'm lifting Hard and Heavy no matter what. What can you do ? My thoughts on that plus my 2 cents on this Corona virus , shutdowns, quarantines and sinking our economic boat.
Are we a bunch of Chicken Little's ?
Recorded March 2020 Youtube upload and the censorship/shadow banning/warnings and removal of other videos too began.
Are we a bunch of Chicken Little's ?
Recorded March 2020 Youtube upload and the censorship/shadow banning/warnings and removal of other videos too began.
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