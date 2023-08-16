Russian Lancets taking flight and landing on enemy equipment in Orekhov

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Again and again! Russian Lancet UAV flew and landed on some Western and Ukrainian equipment towards Orekhov in Zaporozhye region. This time, kamikaze drone Lancet drone destroyed a M-1126 Stryker infantry fighting vehicle, a Spanish Alakran self-propelled 120mm, and an Ukrainian Army T-64BV tank.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY