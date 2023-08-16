Russian Lancets taking flight and landing on enemy equipment in Orekhov

Again and again! Russian Lancet UAV flew and landed on some Western and Ukrainian equipment towards Orekhov in Zaporozhye region. This time, kamikaze drone Lancet drone destroyed a M-1126 Stryker infantry fighting vehicle, a Spanish Alakran self-propelled 120mm, and an Ukrainian Army T-64BV tank.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
