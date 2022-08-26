Fighting in Family Court without a Lawyer with Maryann Petri

Maryann Petri - Author, Dismantling Family Court Corruption

DismantlingFamilyCourtCorruption.com





Very few of us don’t know someone who has suffered the grinder of Family Court or Child Protective Services. The former seems a justice system more appropriate for the terror of Stalin, and the latter seems a “gift” from the Gestapo. Both have combined to create a tragic phenomenon called “Parental Alienation.”

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Based on personal experience, Maryann explains what makes Family Court corrupt, how CPS gets away routinely with false allegations, what perpetuates Parental Alienation, and how parents may have to lead their own case under what’s called “Pro Se Litigation”.

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Pro Se Litigants are a different breed entirely. They are the ones that have already lost everything and have nothing else to lose. They are not in anyone's pockets either, and that is the reason they are so despised. They also don't care what attorneys think about them, much less the judges. What they do care about is knowing case law, following proper procedure, and carrying an air of professionalism. Ms. Petri will coach up any disputant on how to take the law into their own hands.

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Telling her own story – one ripe for a movie – Ms. Petri proposes solutions; to depoliticize the judges and to radically overhaul how society protects against child abuse and adjudicates family disputes.