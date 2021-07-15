Reports: US Leaving Iraq (Again)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to press reports, US special envoy for the Middle East has announced to Iraqi officials that the US would be initiating a slow but steady withdrawal of its military forces from that country. What does it mean for Syria etc? Also today: Israel shows natural immunity after infection extremely robust, record drug overdoses in US last year (surprise!), and France says "non!" to vaccine apartheid.