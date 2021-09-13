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The 911 Files - Blueprint for Truth-The Architecture of Destruction - This was from 2010 and the questions still need to be answered!
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102 views • September 13, 2021
This is the full 2 hour version of the original dvd "Blueprint for Truth-The Architecture of Destruction". In 2 hours Richard Gage, AIA of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth takes you through most of the scientific forensic evidence proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the destruction of WTC was accomplished with explosive controlled demolition.
This can be purchased as a DVD at http://shop.ae911truth.org/DVD-Cased-...
Preview the New AE911Truth.org 9/11 Documentary 2011 "9/11: Explosive Evidence -- Experts Speak Out":
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIOC1J...
You can purchase the full length DVD "9/11: Explosive Evidence -- Experts Speak Out" at http://shop.ae911truth.org/DVD-Cased-...
Buy the 9/11 Book "9/11 The Simple Facts":
http://shop.ae911truth.org/Book-9-11-...
Follow AE911TRUTH around the Web:
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http://911ExpertsSpeakOut.com
http://ReThink911.org
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Please support the work of AE911Truth, a non-partisan non-profit 501c3 organization with your financial support by visiting http://www.ae911truth.org/en/home/68-... today! We are a community organization with no corporate sponsorship. YOU are our lifeline.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQgVCj7q49o
This can be purchased as a DVD at http://shop.ae911truth.org/DVD-Cased-...
Preview the New AE911Truth.org 9/11 Documentary 2011 "9/11: Explosive Evidence -- Experts Speak Out":
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIOC1J...
You can purchase the full length DVD "9/11: Explosive Evidence -- Experts Speak Out" at http://shop.ae911truth.org/DVD-Cased-...
Buy the 9/11 Book "9/11 The Simple Facts":
http://shop.ae911truth.org/Book-9-11-...
Follow AE911TRUTH around the Web:
http://911BlueprintForTruth.org
http://AE911Truth.org
http://911ExpertsSpeakOut.org
http://911ExpertsSpeakOut.com
http://ReThink911.org
http://Facebook.com/ae911truth
http://Twitter.com/ae911truth
http://Youtube.com/ae911truth
http://Flickr.com/ae911truth
http://shop.AE911Truth.org?sourceCode...
Please support the work of AE911Truth, a non-partisan non-profit 501c3 organization with your financial support by visiting http://www.ae911truth.org/en/home/68-... today! We are a community organization with no corporate sponsorship. YOU are our lifeline.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQgVCj7q49o
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