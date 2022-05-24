Mile Guo: The CCP’s “Zero COVID” policy has turned the image of Chinese people from “Sick Man of East Asia” to “Coward of East Asia”

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5/23/2022 Mile Guo’s GETTR: The CCP’s “Zero COVID” policy has turned the image of Chinese people from “Sick Man of East Asia” to “Coward of East Asia”; the speech of President Biden conveyed a clear message to the CCP: if you dare to invade Taiwan, I will definitely attack you