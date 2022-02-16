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John Catsimatidis: Putin was never going to invade. Biden needs a war... if he starts a war it takes inflation off the front page of the NYT.
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141 views • February 16, 2022
John Catsimatidis: Putin was never going to invade. Biden needs a war... if he starts a war it takes inflation off the front page of the NYT.
Maria Bartiromo: It also takes off the front page Hillary Clinton and Jake Sullivan pushing the Russia collusion hoax for so many years.
Video: Mornings with Maria
Maria Bartiromo: It also takes off the front page Hillary Clinton and Jake Sullivan pushing the Russia collusion hoax for so many years.
Video: Mornings with Maria
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