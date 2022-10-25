Xi Fills China's Top Jobs With Allies, Cementing Control

https://gnews.org/articles/489944
Summary：10/24/2022 Xi has now what one could say is absolute power. he could rule indefinitely now that he has secured that precedence. In the new leadership, Xi has filled the Standing Committee and Politburo with his close allies and loyalists. And also, there’s not a single female on the Politburo, first time in 25 years.
