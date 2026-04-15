Taxation isn't Theft. It's Robbery.

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The anti-federalist Luther Martin predicted government would be so hungry for your money to feed its power, they would squeeze you like “the juice from an orange.” On this episode, it’s Martin’s warnings about the taxing power - more than a century before the 16th Amendment.
Path to Liberty: April 15, 2026