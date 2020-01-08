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Don’t Go To MEXICO
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106 views • January 08, 2020
How dangerous is Mexico?
Mexico registered more murders in the first six months of
2019 than any year in recent history, its spiral of violence
shows no signs of slowing.
According to preliminary numbers from the National Public
Security System (Sistema Nacional de Seguridad Pública –
SNSP), 17,608 people were killed in Mexico from January
through June 2019, Animal Politico reported. This represents
a nearly 5 percent increase when compared to the same six
months in 2018.
Five of the six most murder-wracked cities in the world are
in Mexico: Tijuana, Acapulco, Ciudad Victoria, Ciudad
Juárez, and Irapuato. Each of these has a murder rate above
80 per 100,000 citizens
Traveling to Mexico is like playing Russian Roulette. You never
know when that bullet is in the chamber and it’s your turn.
Mexico registered more murders in the first six months of
2019 than any year in recent history, its spiral of violence
shows no signs of slowing.
According to preliminary numbers from the National Public
Security System (Sistema Nacional de Seguridad Pública –
SNSP), 17,608 people were killed in Mexico from January
through June 2019, Animal Politico reported. This represents
a nearly 5 percent increase when compared to the same six
months in 2018.
Five of the six most murder-wracked cities in the world are
in Mexico: Tijuana, Acapulco, Ciudad Victoria, Ciudad
Juárez, and Irapuato. Each of these has a murder rate above
80 per 100,000 citizens
Traveling to Mexico is like playing Russian Roulette. You never
know when that bullet is in the chamber and it’s your turn.
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