RUSSIA RAISES 🇷🇺FLAG OVER TEMIROVKA IN ZAPOROZHYE
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of soldiers of the Vostok Battlegroup raising the Russian flag over the recently-liberated village of Temirovka in Zaporozhye region.
The operation, carried out by the 127th Motorized Rifle Division, successfully captured the settlement after a decisive action.