In Communist China, Jingdong’s new warehouse in Shanghai has been transformed into a quarantine cabin hospital to support the Epidemic prevention work.

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Jingdong has used all the available resources! Shanghai Baoshan Luojing Jingdong Intelligent Industrial Park built a unused warehouse. After 140 hours of working day and night, four districts have been transformed into more than 2,000-bed emergency cabin hospitals.