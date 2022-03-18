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Part 9 of The Heaven Castle Ship, Pealing off the Tentacles of Deception & Putting on the Truth
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10 views • March 18, 2022
This earth is the place where choices are made that last forever; what did Jesus really say to the thief on the cross next to him? Where does the concept of GHOSTS come from &; who is not going to be on the Heaven Castle Ship.
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