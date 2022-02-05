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Govt Plan To Kill with Vaccine Aired 2009!
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1320 views • February 05, 2022
Govt Plan To Kill with Vaccine Aired 2009! Wow!!! Trudeau part of the plan with his murderous CONFLICT OF INTEREST BC vaccine company! Trudeau and Kenney are Guilty on Thousands of Counts of Mass Murder "Crimes Against Humanity!" Forward WIDELY to ALL Social Media!!!!!!!!!!!!
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