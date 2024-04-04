Create New Account
“Daños de las Radiaciones No Ionizantes con el Ingeniero Oscar Rosales. Continuaremos con la petision de detenar la insatalacion de las Antenas 5 G con Alejandra Guerrero y Aleth Lede Ush
La Bitacora
Parte 1 “Daños de las Radiaciones No Ionizantes y Asociación con las Inoculaciones” Ingeniero Oscar Rosales.

Parte 2 - Ushuaia. Peticion de detencion de Antenas 5 G - Alejandra Guerrero y Aleth Lede Ush 

5gsaludradiacionlabitacoraradiacionnoionizante

