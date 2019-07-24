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No Charges Filed Against Key Witness Whose Lie Opened Trump Investigation
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94 views • July 24, 2019
Congressman Jim Jordan questions Mueller as to why the key witness, whose lie was used to open the investigation into Trump, was not charged after being caught lying during the investigation. The same standard was not applied to anyone allied with Trump.
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