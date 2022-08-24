Reawaken America's Clay Clark | 2A For Today

In this episode of 2A For Today we interview Clay Clark, host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour. Clay and I spoke federal overreach, corporatism, cancel culture, Clay's childhood, capitalism, Covid chaos, globalist craziness, and the coming threat to our liberty that those maniacs have planned and how we need to protect our right to bear arms as a bulwark against them.





Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emcee and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, a member of the Forbes Business Coach Council, an Amazon best-selling author and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has hit #1 on the iTunes charts in the category of business 6 times.





Throughout his career he has been featured in Fast Company, Bloomberg, Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, PandoDaily, and numerous other publications. He’s been the speaker and consultant of choice for top brands throughout the country including: Hewlett Packard, Maytag University, Valspar Paint, and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. He is the proud owner of thousands of trees, dozens of chickens and 13 cats.