Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/renewing-your-strength/
Prophet Doug Addison says, " have a message of hope for you — a word of encouragement about The LORD’s ways to bring you new strength.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I show you a prophetic picture of how things don’t have to be perfect for God to move in your life — to break out of the old and into your new season of peace and blessing!"
