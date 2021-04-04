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Forgetfulness and Going Beyond Concepts
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10 views • April 04, 2021
In this video, I get into the concept of forgetfulness and the importance of going past concepts in general to really be able to perceive the life which we are inextricably connected to and one with. I also briefly touch on the importance of meditation and exercise to help us tap back into our inherent gifts.
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If you find value in the content, please consider making a donation:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Venmo: https://venmo.com/mitch-wasson
Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawrencewasson
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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