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Luke 21: 28-30 When these things begin to happen, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.”
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50 views • April 27, 2021
Luke 21: 28-30 When these things begin to happen, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near.” Then Yeshua told them a parable: “Look at the fig tree and all the trees. When they sprout leaves, you can see for yourselves and know that summer is near.
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