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STUDIES REVEAL MASS DEATH INCREASE AFTER TAKING THE COVID INJECTIONS - REPORT FROM THE U.K.
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60 views • January 18, 2022
Don't FORGET to Visit my Other Channel (WAKING UP THE SHEEP 2) here on bitchute and Subscribe to it please: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AGxSlfHizfQH/ - I will be posting different videos to this channel, and the other one as well. From a show on January 10th on Infowars, Studeis Reveal MASS DEATH from COVID Shots from around England many people are dying from auto immune response after recieving just ONE does of the Pfizer Gene Thearay Shot. You take the shot, You eventually END UP DEAD! - That's a Fact folks. - When the Truth is there, i report FACTS! Look it up for yourselves. - WATCH DR. DAVID MARTINS VIDEO YOU ALL NEED TO WATCH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OP5YyrIP2cHq/ - "Freeing One Enslaved Mind At A Time" - Thank you for taking the time to stop by the channel and for watching the videos. Please share the videos with people you love and care about to help humanity out of the pack of lies by the Mainstream Media and Governments around the world. This is a Christian based channel who helps you understand bible prophecy in conjunction with Modern day reality. - You can also Visit us and Follow Us over on TWITCH TV by downloading the app in the Google store, or going DIRECT to the webpage here: https://www.twitch.tv/wakingupthesheepontwitch - We are also On Twitter at https://twitter.com/wakinguptheshe1 - and also over on Gab.com - https://gab.com/AlternativeNews - FUTURE WEBSITE I AM IN THE PROCESS OF CREATING IN CASE THE CHANNEL GETS DELETED OFF BITCHUTE - MAKE SURE YOU BOOKMARK THIS TO FIND ME: http://www.wakingupthesheep.com - THERE IS NOTHING ON THIS PAGE YET BUT THERE WILL BE WITHIN (3-6) MONTHS. I WILL UPDATE YOU IN FUTURE VIDEOS WHEN MY WEBSITE GOES LIVE - **If you would like to visit Pastor Francis Chan please click here: https://www.youtube.com/channel - CHINESE TROOPS TO INVADE AMERICA - ALONG WITH THE RUSSIANS - ****A MUST WATCH VIDEO**** - **PLEASE WATCH CHUCK YOUNGBRANDT'S THE END OF AMERICA AND WORLD WAR - VISION'S FROM GOD ABOUT THE END OF THE WORLD - A MUST WATCH !! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/bM8PDiVLfZ25/ - INVASION BY CHINESE AND RUSSIAN TROOPS ON AMERICAN SOIL AND AUSTRALIA. - If you would like to visit Pastor Stan Johnson's Channel over on Youtube at the Prophecy Club here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/c/ProphecyClub
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