Attorney Dr. Simone Gold Fights Medical Tyranny and Sterilizing Effects of mRNA Vaccines

Dr. Simone Gold fearlessly established America’s Frontline Doctors amid the government corruption and propaganda perpetuated by Big Pharma during the pandemic. A Stanford-educated attorney and a licensed emergency physician, Simone boldly spoke out about the truth surrounding Covid and the global medical tyranny. She breaks down the dangers of the Covid mRNA shots, the dirty dealings of Big Pharma corporations like Pfizer and Moderna, and explains some alarming studies on the vaccine’s effects on women. This warrior also addresses the precarious situation of American sovereignty and how her network of doctors are exposing corruption and working to “Drain the Science Swamp.”







TAKEAWAYS





Read Dr. Gold’s book, I Do Not Consent: My Fight Against Medical Cancel Culture which addresses fighting for frontline doctors’ rights





Around 30 percent of American doctors can see the medial system corruption, but only a small percentage are willing to speak out





California’s new “Medical Misinformation” law would penalize doctors for contradicting government narratives on medical treatment





The upcoming generation working in the medical field have been groomed to be “yes men” to corporate interests







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

‘Misinformation’ Law Article: http://bit.ly/3ZY98YD

Pfizer Drop: http://bit.ly/3TnkyD1

Simone’s January 6th Speech: https://bit.ly/3Trzfoy

I Do Not Consent Book: https://bit.ly/40iQ0o0

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo





🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. SIMONE GOLD

Website: https://www.drsimonegold.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/drsimonegold





🔗 CONNECT WITH GOLDCARE

Website: https://www.goldcare.com/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





