Quo Vadis





Sep 11, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 10, 2022.





Dear children, My Lord expects much of you.





Do not stay stationary.





Behold the opportune time for your return.





What you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.





God is in a hurry.





I ask you to seek in the first place the things of Heaven.





You are in the world but you are not of the world.





You are walking towards a painful future and only those who love and defend the truth will achieve victory.





The smoke of the devil will spread everywhere and great will be the contamination of many consecrated people.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





Do not forget: In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Holy Scripture; in your heart, love for the truth.





You will still have long years of hard trials, but do not be discouraged.





I am your Mother and I will be at your side.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the seer to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





To this day, this extraordinary phenomena happens at that place without anyone knowing the date for it to end, not even Pedro Regis.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRy8YLinskA



