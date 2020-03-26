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Clever Plastic Bottle Vertical Garden Ideas, Gardening Ideas for home
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77 views • March 26, 2020
Half of the plastic bottles are recycled and the other half end up in landfill and in the ocean, which poses serious threat to the marine wildlife and human.
Plastic bottle vertical garden is a great way to reuse the throwaway bottles, grow plants in limited space and also conserve the water. With simple steps, a few plastic bottles and our ideas, you can easily create a trendy vertical garden.
Plastic bottle vertical garden is a great way to reuse the throwaway bottles, grow plants in limited space and also conserve the water. With simple steps, a few plastic bottles and our ideas, you can easily create a trendy vertical garden.
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