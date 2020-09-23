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Moment dad, 39, is shot in the thigh as he shields his three young children from a gunman, New York
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38 views • September 23, 2020
#HeroDad #Shot #NewYorkCity
Terrifying video captured the moment a father was shot in the leg as he tried to shield his three young children from a gunman who opened fire inside a car dealership in the Bronx.
The shooting took place at around 7.20pm on Monday at On The Road Automotive in the Eastchester neighborhood.
Video obtained by DailyMail.com showed the 39-year-old dad and his children sitting on a couch inside the used car shop when a man in a black hoodie ran up and began firing through an open glass door.
The dad immediately scooped up his kids and dove to the floor, attempting to block them from a barrage of bullets with his body.
Seconds later a door shattered, sending a shards of glass flying around the showroom as the family crawled to safety.
Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.
Sources told the New York Daily News that a gang member was doing business in the dealership when their rival opened fire.
The sources said investigators have not determined whether the father-of-three was targeted.
Terrifying video captured the moment a father was shot in the leg as he tried to shield his three young children from a gunman who opened fire inside a car dealership in the Bronx.
The shooting took place at around 7.20pm on Monday at On The Road Automotive in the Eastchester neighborhood.
Video obtained by DailyMail.com showed the 39-year-old dad and his children sitting on a couch inside the used car shop when a man in a black hoodie ran up and began firing through an open glass door.
The dad immediately scooped up his kids and dove to the floor, attempting to block them from a barrage of bullets with his body.
Seconds later a door shattered, sending a shards of glass flying around the showroom as the family crawled to safety.
Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.
Sources told the New York Daily News that a gang member was doing business in the dealership when their rival opened fire.
The sources said investigators have not determined whether the father-of-three was targeted.
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