Moment dad, 39, is shot in the thigh as he shields his three young children from a gunman, New York

#HeroDad #Shot #NewYorkCity



Terrifying video captured the moment a father was shot in the leg as he tried to shield his three young children from a gunman who opened fire inside a car dealership in the Bronx.



The shooting took place at around 7.20pm on Monday at On The Road Automotive in the Eastchester neighborhood.



Video obtained by DailyMail.com showed the 39-year-old dad and his children sitting on a couch inside the used car shop when a man in a black hoodie ran up and began firing through an open glass door.



The dad immediately scooped up his kids and dove to the floor, attempting to block them from a barrage of bullets with his body.



Seconds later a door shattered, sending a shards of glass flying around the showroom as the family crawled to safety.



Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.



Sources told the New York Daily News that a gang member was doing business in the dealership when their rival opened fire.



The sources said investigators have not determined whether the father-of-three was targeted.