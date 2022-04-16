Transvestites in the Bible

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We look at 1 Corinthians 6:9, Matthew 11:8, a few Old Testament verses, and Philo. Both Paul and Jesus talk about the transvestite cultic personnel in the NT, and they are mentioned a few times in the OT.
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Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman by MrE