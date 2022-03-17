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FULL SHOW: Fighting For Freedom Is The Greatest Unifier
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170 views • March 17, 2022
Kristi Leigh brings in guests who are fighting for freedom and accountability. Phil Harper has been digging deeper into the suppression of ivermectin, the anti-woke CEO, Harrison Rogers, organized the Freedom Fight happening in Miami this weekend, and Tom Renz is ready to sue the vaccine makers.
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