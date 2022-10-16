Create New Account
IN 1984 THE ANGEL GABRIEL APPEARED TO DUMITRU DUDUMAN AND SHOWED HIM WHEN AMERICA WILL BURN
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
Published a month ago |

PLEASE READ…

Dumitru Duduman 33 years ago received a word so profound it tells precisely when America shall be attacked. He even names the countries that would be involved in this attack. If you don't want to be caught off guard, then you have to listen to this yourself and decide what you MUST do when this sign comes to past.

From Words of the Apostles and Prophets Youtube Website.


californiacivil warfloridajesuslas vegasprophecybabylonnew yorkdumitru dudumansodom and gomorrahinternal revolutionamricafour cities burningthe angel gabriel

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
