About that Oath of Office

Being bound by their oath to the Constitution, officers of the government violate that oath “whenever they give their sanction, by obedience, or otherwise, to any unconstitutional act of any department of the government.”
Path to Liberty: May 31, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.