BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Tactic Of Darkness: How Russia Is Strangling Ukraine’s Nuclear Energy Lifeline
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10156 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
133 views • 1 day ago

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant completely lost its external power supply on the morning of January 20. He added that power lines leading to other nuclear power plants were also damaged. Nuclear power plants are the last bastion of Ukraine’s energy sector. They provide the minimum necessary level of electricity.

Moscow is employing a specific tactic against nuclear facilities. It is targeting the surrounding infrastructure, specifically the substations that transmit electricity from nuclear power plants to consumers. The nuclear power plants themselves remain undamaged and free from risk of accidents.

This tactic is beginning to bear fruit. Kyiv is heading for a humanitarian catastrophe, according to Klitschko’s interview with The Times. Klitschko stated that 600,000 people left the capital in January alone. His comments came amid his public conflict with President Zelensky, whom he accuses of appointing district heads in the capital without consulting the mayor’s office.

Meanwhile, fighting continues unabated on key fronts. Rodninskoye, north of Pokrovsk, has long been the site of heavy fighting. Ukrainian troops have repeatedly attempted to capture this settlement. However, the Russian army has now taken the initiative. According to reports from January 21, Russian troops advanced west of Rodninskoye following intense combat.

The Russian army’s next target in this section of the front is most likely the city of Dobropolye. Therefore, the advance west of Rodninskoye is likely a reconnaissance in force.

The fighting remains intense along the front line near Zaporizhzhia. On January 20, Russian paratroopers expanded their control zone around Primorske.

In turn, the Ukrainian army took control of the village of Novoboykovskoye. The Ukrainian command is attempting a counterattack with all available forces.

If the counterattack fails and the Ukrainian army runs out of reserves, they will face very difficult times in this area. A subsequent Russian troop strike through Magdalinovka and Yulevka would allow them to bypass the extremely deep bay of the Dnieper River. This bay is the main line of defense on the way to the regional center, the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Overall, most sections of the Ukrainian conflict front remained unchanged over the past 24 hours. This could indicate that the Russian army is preparing a major operation or regrouping forces before an offensive on key fronts.

______________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
russiaukrainedonbasssouth frontdpr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Trump’s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Lance D Johnson
Ritter claims Trump &#8220;set up&#8221; allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Ritter claims Trump “set up” allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Cassie B.
The Unipolar Mirage: The illusion of American dominance crumbles

The Unipolar Mirage: The illusion of American dominance crumbles

Kevin Hughes
Trump: Congressional approval may not be needed for $2,000 tariff rebate checks

Trump: Congressional approval may not be needed for $2,000 tariff rebate checks

Laura Harris
Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy