❗️Sergei Lavrov: "2 years later, Ukraine still refuses to provide a list of the names of the people whose bodies were supposedly found in Bucha"

There will be a part 2 video.

Sergey Lavrov's statements at the round table on Ukrainian topics at the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia:

🔺Ukraine has become an openly terrorist state, with Kiev terrorizing the people of Donbass for 10 years;

🔺It is already evident that the attack at 'Crocus' was not without a Ukrainian trace;

🔺There is an intention to turn voluntary assistance to Ukraine into mandatory assistance for NATO member countries;

🔺The West wants to force all NATO members to sign up for mandatory assistance to Kiev, just so it continues to fight with Russia;

🔺No investigation of the tragedy at the Odessa Trade Unions House has been conducted, and even the attempt by the Council of Europe to take this issue under its control failed, proving the institution to be powerless;

🔺Ukraine's decision not to provide the names of the victims in Bucha proves the permissiveness of the Kiev regime;

🔺Ukraine will have nothing to report to the UN on the issue of human rights compliance, hence they are shirking this duty;

🔺Peaceful proposals from China, Africa, and Brazil on Ukraine are not considered by the West at meetings following Zelensky's 'formula'.





