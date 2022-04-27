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A Compelling Vision of the Future (Jim Gayle 1/3)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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388 views • April 27, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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Jim Gayle from Foodforestabundance.com and David DuByne look at the remainder of 2022 as we move into food shortages and focus on solutions beginning with edible landscapes. How do we even begin to design food landscapes for each growing latitude across the world from the arctic to the equator. These are simple ideas to prepare you and your families for the changes effecting society through 2022.




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