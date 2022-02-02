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Breaking Bombshell: Leaked Pentagon Report Confirms Skyrocketing Illnesses & Death Caused by Covid Vax – FULL SHOW 2/1/22
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434 views • February 02, 2022
Meanwhile, globalist kingpin George Soros publicly declares war on China’s leader Xi Jinping as the Anglo-American establishment goes in full panic mode! This a must-watch/share edition of The Alex Jones show! Today, Jones interviews geoengineering expert Dane Wigington as well as reporters on the front lines of the trucker blockade on the US-Canadian border attempting to stop the Great Reset!
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