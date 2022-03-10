EP 2851-6PM BREAKING: OBAMA LED UKRAINE-BASED BIOWEAPONS LAB BUILD-OUT. "ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS PATHOGENS"

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A deleted web article recovered by The National Pulse reveals that former President Barack Obama spearheaded an agreement leading to the construction of biolabs handling “especially dangerous pathogens” in Ukraine. The news comes on the same day that Biden regime apparatchik Victoria Nuland told the U.S. Senate that the American government is concerned about biological research facilities falling into Russian hands as a result of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.
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