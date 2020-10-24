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Peadophiles In Parliament (2018) - From SONIA POULTON UK Journalist - {MIRROR}
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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14 views • October 24, 2020
I'll leave this up for posterity... it's still up on YT here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnZiDxkwgrU

Journalist and Broadcaster Sonia Poulton explores the history of pedophile allegations in British Politics. Contact her at: www.soniapoulton.co.uk

Excellent resources:
https://spotlightonabuse.wordpress.com
https://cathyfox.wordpress.com
https://scepticpeg.wordpress.com

Music in this video
Song - West End Girls
Artist - Pet Shop Boys
Album Discography - The Complete Singles Collection
Writers - Chris Lowe, Neil Tennant
Licensed to YouTube by
WMG (on behalf of EMI Records); Kobalt Music Publishing, ASCAP, UMPI, LatinAutor, Sony ATV Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, and 9 Music Rights Societies

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!

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Keywords
freedomlibertymargaret thatchersonia poultonjimmy savillepedophiles in parliamentpeadophiles in the ukted heathhillary clinton reptilianpedophile presidentpedophile prime minister
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