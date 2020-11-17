BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Volcanic Eruptions, Food prices and Life in 2021 (Bob Kudla 2/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2193 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
45 views • November 17, 2020
Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how the record money printing of the U.S Dollar will ripple through the global economy in 2021 causing incredible inflation for food and daily essentials. With that said there are many places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?

•Inflationary Depression
•LIBOR shifts to SORF and RFR’s Jan 25, 2021
•(SOFR) Secured Overnight Finance Rates
•(SONIA) Sterling Overnight Indexed Average
•Stores of value in uncertain times Bitcoin, Gold, Silver
•Turkish Lira currency collapse
•IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR’s)
•Protecting food production during a volcanic eruption
•Best gateway food countries Spain/Portugal and Morocco
•New agricultural production area emerging in Africa’s Sahel Region
Keywords
newstruthgoldafrica2030hidden historydavid dubyneancientcivilization
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Getty Images Seeks Bankruptcy Protection as AI Competition and Debt Mount

Getty Images Seeks Bankruptcy Protection as AI Competition and Debt Mount

Chase Codewell
Tracking data shows Russian diesel en route to New York after Putin-Trump Call, raising questions about sanctions and supply

Tracking data shows Russian diesel en route to New York after Putin-Trump Call, raising questions about sanctions and supply

Lance D Johnson
Investigators Announce Completion of Drone Procurement Embezzlement Case in Ukraine

Investigators Announce Completion of Drone Procurement Embezzlement Case in Ukraine

Chase Codewell
Anthropic&#8217;s $80.7B loss highlights AI industry&#8217;s financial risks ahead of blockbuster IPO

Anthropic’s $80.7B loss highlights AI industry’s financial risks ahead of blockbuster IPO

Ramon Tomey
Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Truth Social Shares Hit Record Low as User Traffic Declines, Data Shows

Garrison Vance
Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy