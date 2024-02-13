Create New Account
MAJOR UPDATE on Trump Immunity Trial | SEKULOW
Right now, Donald Trump is facing an important deadline in his election interference debacle that could change the trajectory of the case. Lawyers for the former President have until 5 p.m. EST to file an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court that could delay his criminal trial. This means that the Court’s ruling could dictate whether or not the trial happens before or after the 2024 election.


How do YOU think this will play out? Sound off in the comments. 

