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HERSCHEL WALKER SON'S SCHOOL ISSUE - You Be the Judge.
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102 views • October 07, 2021
Here's Christian Walker, son of Hershel Walker, who paid $70K for the year for remote class. He was told to show his vaccination status or his classes will be dropped.
UNBELIEVABLE......what's happening to the logic of society?
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UNBELIEVABLE......what's happening to the logic of society?
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