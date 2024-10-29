ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Tuesday 10/29/24 • DEEP STATE ELECTION PLANS - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

CIVIL WAR ALERT! DEEP STATE PLANNING TO LAUNCH FALSE FLAG ATTACKS DURING CONTESTED ELECTION! JUST AS ALEX JONES PREDICTED, “US INTEL AGENCIES” ARE TELLING LAW ENFORCEMENT TO BRACE FOR TRUMP SUPPORTERS CARRYING OUT TERROR ATTACKS! MUST-WATCH/SHARE BROADCAST!

Alex Jones is covering the news globalists DO NOT want you to hear!

The quickening is here! Major players & calamities have accelerated the globalists’ war against humanity! Tune in NOW!





• https://alexjones.network

• https://thealexjonesstore.com

• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://www.givesendgo.com/realalexjones

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



