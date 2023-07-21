Create New Account
SD State Rep. Julie Auch: Defending Property Rights
Published 18 hours ago

Legislators from surrounding states attended and spoke at the July rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa: “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption.” One of these was Julie Auch, who said that 20 legislators in her state of South Dakota, including herself, are standing up to the corporate take-over of private farmland.

Keywords
property rightsfarmerscarbon capturecarbon pipeline

