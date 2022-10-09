Miles Guo: Hong Kong people are very clear about one thing: they won’t be able to live a good life for a single day if the CCP is allowed to exist!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYG0FjB6S5E&t=1s

10/8/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: My buddy from the National Development and Reform Commission of Communist China made the comment that Hong Kong is already dead. The deficit in Hong Kong has reached a historic high and the Hong Kong government is having a hard time paying its employees. Now Hong Kong people are very clear about one thing: they won’t be able to live a good life for a single day if the CCP is allowed to exist!