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AUSTRALIA: Homosexual Pedophile Vaccine Propaganda
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162 views • January 18, 2022
From REAL NEWS
AUSTRALIA: Homosexual Pedophile Vaccine Propaganda
This Australian 'government' pornographic propaganda video has all the perversion that the collective western 'democracies' stand for in one short 1 minute clip.
watch .. Notice the all seeing eye t shirt?
AUSTRALIA: Homosexual Pedophile Vaccine Propaganda
This Australian 'government' pornographic propaganda video has all the perversion that the collective western 'democracies' stand for in one short 1 minute clip.
watch .. Notice the all seeing eye t shirt?
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