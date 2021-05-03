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[Speedpaint] Final Fantasy Tactics Part 1 (Vidya Game Fanart)
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0 view • May 03, 2021
#FinalFantasy #FinalFantasyTactics #SquareEnix
This is the beginning of a FFT fan artwork. The characters featured are Ramza, Delita, Ovelia, Alma, Agrias, Argus, a male summoner, a male white mage and a female archer.
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FFT Music:
"P.R. Movie": Hitoshi Sakamoto
"Unavoidable Battle": Masharu Iwata
Both of these songs and FFT belong to Square Enix, Hitoshi Sakamoto and Masaharu Iwata.
This is the beginning of a FFT fan artwork. The characters featured are Ramza, Delita, Ovelia, Alma, Agrias, Argus, a male summoner, a male white mage and a female archer.
Follow me on Social Media:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Don't forget to like, share, comment and subscribe for more videos!
FFT Music:
"P.R. Movie": Hitoshi Sakamoto
"Unavoidable Battle": Masharu Iwata
Both of these songs and FFT belong to Square Enix, Hitoshi Sakamoto and Masaharu Iwata.
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