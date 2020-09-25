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HUNDREDS OF BELGIAN DOCS PUSH BACK
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125 views • September 25, 2020
A new open letter with nearly 13,000 signatories, including doctors and medically-trained professionals in Belgium, is gaining major traction. Using science-based data showing the previous lockdown was unjustified, the letter refutes further attempts to reapply the same measures.
#BELGIUM #LOCKDOWN #SCIENCE #OPENLETTER
#BELGIUM #LOCKDOWN #SCIENCE #OPENLETTER
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