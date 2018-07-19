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7/19/18 #DEWATTACK: TRUMP Survives, SS Agent Hero Dies
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86 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/19/18 With Secret Service Agent Rem_gen dying in Scotland from a stroke after President Trump was protected on his Scotland golf course, the spotlight on DEW weapons being deployed on citizens worldwide comes into the spotlight.
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Please view the video by Rsirchie, a veteran teacher of the School of Remembering, speaking about his experiences:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKOfm-DzjCk&;feature=youtu.be
Please observe the video posted by President Trump honoring Agent Rem_gen: https://www.bit.ly/2NY4bKM
To learn more about DEW weapons being deployed on civilian populations, visit former CERN scientist, Dr. Katherine Horton's website: https://stop007.org/home/burning-down...
Thank you for viewing this video and supporting You Are Free TV. Now is the time for humanity awakening, We, The People, to regain sovereignty over our lives, our communities, our Republics. WE DO NOT CONSENT. WE ARE FREE!
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Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
7/19/18 With Secret Service Agent Rem_gen dying in Scotland from a stroke after President Trump was protected on his Scotland golf course, the spotlight on DEW weapons being deployed on citizens worldwide comes into the spotlight.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please view the video by Rsirchie, a veteran teacher of the School of Remembering, speaking about his experiences:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKOfm-DzjCk&;feature=youtu.be
Please observe the video posted by President Trump honoring Agent Rem_gen: https://www.bit.ly/2NY4bKM
To learn more about DEW weapons being deployed on civilian populations, visit former CERN scientist, Dr. Katherine Horton's website: https://stop007.org/home/burning-down...
Thank you for viewing this video and supporting You Are Free TV. Now is the time for humanity awakening, We, The People, to regain sovereignty over our lives, our communities, our Republics. WE DO NOT CONSENT. WE ARE FREE!
CRYPTO:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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